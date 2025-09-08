Arfon MS Siân Gwenllian is encouraging people to support local businesses, highlighting Caernarfon-based Delwedd as an example of community-rooted enterprise.

Delwedd has been developing her new website, and has supported countless organisations and voluntary groups including Gafael Llaw, Menter Cymunedol Bethel, and MNDA: North West Wales Support Group.

Siân said: “It has been a real pleasure to work with Delwedd on my new website. They are a brilliant example of how local businesses can provide a speedy and personalised service with local knowledge embedded in their work.”

Siân concluded: “I would urge everyone to support our local businesses whenever possible. By doing so, we’re investing in the future of our communities here in Arfon.”

Access her new website at www.siangwenllian.cymru