A Morfa Nefyn restaurant has closed overnight because of rising costs.
The Cliffs announced the news on Sunday, 10 May.
Block and Jilly’s statement said: “It is with the deepest regret that the restaurant and bar business at The Cliffs ceased trading at midnight Saturday the 9th of May 2026.
“In our time at the Cliff since early 2017 the directors have strived to deliver the highest standards of responsibility and service to our staff customers and suppliers.
“Despite the long-standing impact of Covid on the business we continued to adapt our working strategies accordingly.
“However most recently, the introduction of new government rules and regulations with regard to NI and tips within the hospitality sector has taken more toll on our already stretched seasonal activity.
“Added to that the impact of wars in Europe and Iran increasingly affecting the cost of living in the UK now means that both our local and visitor customer base has reduced dramatically; and those that do choose to eat and drink with us at the cliffs do so with expected financial caution.
“In line with day-to-day changes in both local, national and global economic constraints we have tried to secure more favourable “terms” with regard to all fixed costs in order to preserve both the business and our staffs’ future. Sadly this has not proven possible.
“In addition, as many of you know, having recovered from open heart surgery in 2018 following endocarditis, Block’s health has declined since pneumonia a year ago and very reluctantly he has to admit it's time to really slow down!”
They added: “It is with the greatest sadness that we are having to say goodbye to The Cliffs, our staff, our customers, our suppliers, but most of all to the friends we have made on the “windy” side of the peninsula since we arrived from The Vaynol in Abersoch.”
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