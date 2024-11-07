POLICE officers have raided a former high street supermarket as part of a crack down on drugs.
Dyfed-Powys Police raided the former Co-operative store on Sycamore Street in Newcastle Emlyn on Wednesday, where officers discovered approximately 435 cannabis plants and growing equipment.
A police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police executed a warrant under S.23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at the old Co-op store on Sycamore Street, Newcastle Emlyn, on the evening of Wednesday, November 6th.
"Approximately 435 cannabis plants were seized along with growing equipment.
"No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.
"Officers remain in the area whilst the investigation continues.
"We are committed to making our force area hostile to those who produce and deal drugs.
"The local community can help us by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on our website. Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference."
If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, report it, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.