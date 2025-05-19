TWO Ceredigion police stations are holding a knife amnesty this week as part of a week of action.
Dyfed-Powys Police is joining forces nationally for Sceptre, the policing approach to tackling knife crime, and a week of action will take place between Monday the 19 and Sunday 25 May 2025.
During the week Neighbourhood Policing Teams will be visiting and liaising with retailers to offer advice on legislation and the importance of challenging underage customers.
As part of the force’s commitment to take as many knives and weapons off our streets as possible, stations will give people the opportunity to dispose of knives and blades safely during the week of action.
Aberystwyth and Cardigan police stations will be accepting bladed articles voluntarily surrendered.
Alternatively, safely dispose of old or unwanted knives in the metal bin at your nearest recycling centre.
The week of action comes as figures show there has been a 10 per cent increase in knife crime across the Dyfed-Powys region.
Home Office figures show Dyfed-Powys Police recorded 170 knife and sharp instrument offences in 2024 – up 10% from 155 the year before.
It means there was a rate of 33 such offences per 100,000 people in the area last year, which is below the national average of 90 per 100,000.
Knife crime offences have increased across England and Wales in recent years, but remain just below levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "Our mission to halve knife crime over a decade will be delivered through tougher enforcement and stronger prevention."
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The reality is that very few people carry knives but if someone you know is carrying a knife you can report it to the police, speak to a trusted family member or you can report it anonymously to Crimestoppers.”