A police superintendent nicknamed ‘the octopus’ has been dismissed after being found guilty of gross misconduct.
Dyfed-Powys Police Supt Gary Davies, 58, has been suspended since July 2022 following several allegations about his conduct – namely that he engaged in inappropriate and misogynistic behaviour towards female colleagues between 2017 and 2020.
A Gross Misconduct Hearing has been held at Dyfed-Powys Police Headquarters over the last two weeks.
The allegations included touching two female colleagues at a Christmas party without their consent, making inappropriate remarks and that he compared the appearance of women to sports cars.
The hearing was also told that Supt Davies created a ‘boys club’ by dismissing the opinions of female colleagues and preferring men over women when it came to responsibilities and recognition in the force.
Supt Davies also sent text messages to a female colleague requesting they run away together.
He denied that his actions amounted to gross misconduct, but the panel disagreed.
Panel Chair, Oliver Thorne, found the conduct of former Superintendent Gary Davies breached the standards of professional behaviour and he has been dismissed from Dyfed-Powys Police.
Mr Thorne added: "He cannot possibly have thought his behaviour was anything other than a breach of standards."
He said Supt Davies' abused his position and "felt he could act as he liked" with behaviour that ranged from "thoughtless lack of self control, through to deliberate sexualised conduct".
He will now be added to the College of Policing Barred List, which will prevent him re-entering the police service (on 4 April 2025).
Deputy Chief Constable Ifan Charles, the Appropriate Authority for complaints and misconduct in Dyfed-Powys Police, stated: “Dyfed-Powys Police expects the highest standards of professional behaviour from its officers and staff, both on and off duty – and even more so for its senior leadership team.
“I apologise to the former and current staff and officers who were victimised by former Superintendent Gary Davies’s inappropriate behaviour and thank them for their courage in reporting his misconduct.
“We've heard the experiences of a number of colleagues and former colleagues over the past two weeks, the majority of whom are women who suffered from his misogynistic behaviour during the course of their duties.
“They are role models, and I thank them for the integrity and courage they have shown in this difficult and unacceptable situation.
“I appreciate this case is shocking, and it may cause concern to the workforce. I would like to reassure you that swift action was taken to suspend former Superintendent Gary Davies once allegations were made, and that the case has been treated with utmost seriousness.
“The outcome of today’s hearing is reflective of this approach, and I hope reassures the public that Dyfed-Powys Police will do all it can to maintain the high standards rightly expected of police officers and staff – particularly those in senior positions.
“As a force, we will use all of the tools available to us to ensure the efficient and swift manner of dismissing those who should no longer hold the office of constable.”