Police and environment teams carried out patrols over the weekend in a bid to tackle illegal off-roading in the Cambrian Mountains.
On Saturday 16 November, a multi agency operation was carried out at The Teifi Pools and Strata Florida areas.
The operation involved the mid Ceredigion Neighbourhood policing, rural crime and roads policing teams along with Natural Resources Wales.
Police said: “During the operation several groups of 4x4 vehicles were located and positively engaged with, the groups were all led by guides and utilising approved routes.
“Patrols also carried out in the Tywi Forestry area following reports of anti-social behaviour at the Moel Prysgau Bothy, this was found to be all in order.”
If you are concerned about illegal off-road activity, contact 101.