Police are to reduce the opening hours of its front desks at its Aberystwyth and Cardigan stations.
From Monday, the front desks at a number of stations will be closed over the weekend and will have their weekday hours reduced.
Aberystwyth police station’s front desk is currently open from 8am until 7pm on weekdays and until 2pm on Sundays.
From Monday, 2 October, the face-to-face service will be reduced to 8am until 4pm, with a half an hour break at midday.
The reduction in front desk cover comes into effect on Monday, 2 October, in stations at Aberystwyth and Cardigan, as well as Carmarthen, Ammanford, Llanelli, Dafen, Haverfordwest, Brecon, Llandrindod Wells and Newtown.
Dyfed-Powys Police says the change ‘allows the force to make best use of resources to deliver an effective public service that continues to meet the needs and expectations of communities and will improve the availability of front counter services, making opening hours much clearer’.
In a statement, Dyfed-Powys Police said: “It comes as part of a wider change programme across Dyfed-Powys Police, where estates, technology, and the equipment available to officers and staff are coming together to improve policing and the service to communities.
“The same services will be available once the change comes into effect, and you will still be able to visit your nearest location to process a shotgun license application, report a crime or intelligence, produce legal documents, or request advice.”
If you need the police when it is not an emergency, you can also contact them through a direct message on social media, online, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101