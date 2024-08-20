OWNERS of zombie-style knives and machetes are being encouraged to take them in to their local police station before a nationwide ban comes into force next month.
From 24 September, it will be illegal to own zombie-style knives and machetes as they are added to the list of dangerous prohibited items already banned, including zombie knives, butterfly knives, Samurai swords and push daggers.
Ahead of the new ban coming into force, anyone who has one of these weapons is being urged to hand them over – safely and legally, in return for an application for compensation.
The scheme runs between 26 August to 23 September.
In Dyfed-Powys, knives can be surrendered at stations in Aberystwyth, Cardigan, Carmarthen, Llanelli, Ammanford, Haverfordwest, Llandrindod Wells, Brecon and Newtown.