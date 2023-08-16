Dyfed-Powys Police have appealed for ‘calm and co-operation’ following incidents that have occurred outside the Stradey Park Hotel, where protestors have been gathering to make their voices heard against the Home Office’s plans to move asylum seekers into the facility.
“We are appealing for calm and co-operation following a concerning escalation of behaviour by some protestors at the Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli, since Monday, August 14,” said a spokesperson for the police.
On Monday police received a report that criminal damage had been caused to a vehicle used by a contractor employed by the Hotel while he was driving away from the premises.
A man has since been arrested and charged with this offence.
During the night of August 15, a number of people trespassed onto the grounds of the Stradey Park Hotel and conducted themselves in an ‘intimidating manner’ - police have stated.
“Five arrests have been made this afternoon in connection with further incidents at the Hotel and police enquiries are ongoing,” continued the spokesperson.
“Officers remain at the scene to provide reassurance to residents and the community.
“Police are also concerned by the conduct of a number of people who have been wearing balaclavas in the area.
“As a result , a Section 60AA order (Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994) has been put in place.
“This provides officers with the power to require a person to remove any item which the officer believes is being worn wholly or mainly for the purposes of concealing their identity.
“The order applies to the area of Stradey Park Hotel, Pentrepoeth Road and the B4309 running through Furnace
“We will always seek to facilitate peaceful protest, while balancing it with the rights of others, keeping the public safe and preventing crime and disorder.
“Where an offence is committed, we will take all reasonable and proportionate steps to bring offenders to justice.
“Dyfed-Powys Police would like to take this opportunity to thank those who have demonstrated peacefully over the past few weeks and urge anyone planning to join the protest to follow the example that has been set by local residents.
“If you are planning a protest or have any information about the incidents that have taken place since Monday, we would encourage you to contact us via our website https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, email [email protected] or call 101,” they added.