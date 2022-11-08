Police warning over scammers pretending to be British Legion collectors
Subscribe newsletter
SCAMMERS are posing as volunteers for the Royal British Legion in south Gwynedd, North Wales Police has warned.
Officers issued a warning this afternoon saying that they had received reports of people in the Gwynedd south area claiming to be taking collections for the Royal British Legion in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday, using contactless machines.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “The Royal British Legion have confirmed to us that none of their collectors are using contactless machines.
“If you are approached by someone asking for donations to the Royal British Legion via contactless, do not give them any money and report this to police immediately.
“If you have information about this scam or have been approached, please contact us via our website or by calling 101.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |