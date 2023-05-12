POLICE are warning parents that they are aware of plans for a big party in Machynlleth this weekend.
Dyfed-Powys Police's Aberystwyth Police Twitter page has warned that officers will be patrolling the area and that they have been informed that there will be drugs at the event.
The Twitter thread says: "Do you know what your teenagers are up to this weekend?
"We are aware of plans for a large, outdoor party in the Machynlleth area tonight with young people also coming from the Aberystwyth and Tywyn areas.
"We have information to suggest there will be drugs at the event.
"Officers will be patrolling the area and will use all available powers to prevent the gathering causing a nuisance and stop any laws being broken."