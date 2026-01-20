AN Aberystwyth woman who has sat on the town council for 18 years has resigned after being overlooked for the position of mayor.
Mair Benjamin has represented the Rheidol ward on Aberystwyth Town Council for nearly two decades, but has decided to step down after repeatedly being overlooked for the position of mayor of deputy mayor.
During the December full council meeting, Ms Benjamin, a Welsh Liberal Democrat put herself forward for the position of deputy mayor but lost out to Cllr Jeff Smith on the predominantly Plaid Cymru council.
Left frustrated, Ms Benjamin has decided to step down and has criticised the way the council operates.
Speaking to the Cambrian News, Ms Benjamin said: “There are things that aren’t getting done in the town because we spend so much time in council meetings talking about bards and flags - not on issues that are relevant to the town.
“I’ve spent 12 years trying to get a bollard fixed near the market hall, but all we talk about is getting a new flag pole for a pride flag near the castle.
“We should be chasing the county council on things such as parking charges on the promenade and residents parking permits.
“Those are the things were are voted in for.
“We just go off on other issues.
“Hours and hours have been spent discussing gender at council meetings and it’s not really anything to do with Aberystwyth and improving the town.
“There are potholes all along promenade – these are the issues that we need resolving.”
“I find before meetings start and during meetings, the other councillors can be so ignorant.
“So ignorant. Everyone speaks in Welsh and you have English speaking councillors there and don’t understand and the interpreter doesn’t keep up.”
In her letter of resignation, Cllr Benjamin said: “It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve this community.
“However, I feel I must be honest with the public about my reasons for leaving. Despite 18 years of dedication and being trusted with prestigious representative roles on outside bodies, I have been consistently passed over for the roles of Mayor or Deputy Mayor.
“It has been deeply hurtful to see the council co-opt newer members into these leadership positions while my decade and a half of experience and commitment were not deemed worthy of the same recognition. I feel I can no longer serve a body that utilises my hard work but does not value my contribution within its own leadership structure.”
Ms Benjamin added: “It’s been very hurtful – I’ve gone home many times and cried. Putting myself forward and not being accepted.”
Cllr Carl Worrall thanked Ms Benjamin for her work, saying: “Mair has been a stalwart for the people in her ward.
“It’s a crying shame none of her fellow councillor chose her to be mayor of Aberystwyth.
“This system isn’t working for the people who work hard for their ward.”
The mayor Cllr Emlyn Jones has written to Ms Benjamin, thanking her for her service to the town and community.
Cllr Dylan Lewis-Rowlands will be mayor from May, with Cllr Jeff Smith as deputy mayor.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.