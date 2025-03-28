A popular Ceredigion beach was closed on Wednesday after suspected ordnance was uncovered.
Tresaith beach was closed to the public on Wednesday following the discovery and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was called in to investigate.
Coastguard New Quay said: "The EOD team confirmed that it was likely to be a World War 2 Submarine Flare; the ordnance was safely removed for disposal.
“While it is very rare to find unexploded ordnance on a visit to the beach, bad weather and high tides can expose these objects.
"If you do come across something on the beach that you’re unsure of or suspect could be unexploded ordnance, please don’t touch it or move it.
"Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”