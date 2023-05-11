North Wales Police is investigating itself over footage appearing to show an officer restraining and punching a man in the head several times while arresting him in Porthmadog.
The footage shows a man on the ground in a headlock with two police officers over him - with one landing nine punches to the side of the man's head. A second clip showed a man with a badly cut and bruised face being escorted into a police vehicle.
The force posted on social media late last night as the videos circulating online gained traction and drew widespread condemnation.
The incident has been referred to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said a 34-year-old man was arrested earlier that day (Wednesday, 10 May). Comments were turned off on the police's post on Facebook.
The spokesperson added: "We are aware of videos circulating on social media which show North Wales Police officers arresting a 34-year-old male from the Porthmadog area earlier today.
"The suspect was subsequently conveyed to hospital and assessed by medical staff before his transfer into police custody.
"This matter is currently being fully investigated by North Wales Police and further updates will be issued in due course."
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) spokesperson: “We became aware this morning of a video shared on social media showing an incident in Porthmadog involving a police officer.
"We have since spoken to North Wales Police and are awaiting an urgent referral which will be assessed to determine what action may be needed by the IOPC.”
Local politicians have this morning written an open letter to the Chief Constable of North Wales Police.
Liz Saville Roberts, MP, Mabon ap Gwynfor, MS and Cllr Nia Jeffreys are calling for answers over the restraint methods used.
The letter reads: "Constituents have drawn our attention to a video posted on Facebook yesterday 10.05.23 showing two police officers restraining a man.
"The incident took place outdoors in a residential area in the Porthmadog area.
"Although we do not know the details of the event or whether the man has been arrested or charged we contact you in order to express the concerns of constituents that the video appears to show one of the police officers using excessive force.
"Can you tell us whether or not restraint methods used have the approval of North Wales Police and what steps you will take to reassure the public that they can trust the police given that a number of people have taken to social media to say that they were horrified by the contents of the video?"