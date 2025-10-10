An estimated £100K worth of drugs have been seized during seven warrants in Bangor and Caernarfon.
The warrants came after officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team were made aware of local concerns around drugs at residential properties.
A quantity of heroin, dried magic mushrooms and cannabis were seized throughout the week totalling an estimated value of over £100,000.
A 55-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were both arrested and have since been bailed whilst investigations continue.
North Wales Police Gwynedd North shared a dramatic video of some of the raids.
