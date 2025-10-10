Gwynedd Council’s Business Week will be held between 20 and 24 October, giving businesses and organisations from across the county the opportunity to come together to connect, learn and grow.
Events will be hosted by the council and other business support organisations at venues across Gwynedd and online.
This year’s programme offers a mix of webinars, practical workshops and gatherings to support businesses of all sizes and sectors.
Highlights include Business Breakfasts in Criccieth, Dolgellau and Caernarfon, offering networking opportunities and insights from inspiring guest speakers and support organisations.
An evening session hosted by Big Ideas Wales, aimed at young entrepreneurs and combining real-life experiences, creative activities and guidance on starting a business will take place, along with a webinar and in-person event hosted by ARFOR, exploring successful workplaces, the role of Welsh in the workplace, and how employers can support and develop young talent locally.
The Enterprising Women Networking is an empowering opportunity for businesswomen to connect, share experiences and build confidence, LinkedIn for Business is in-person workshop to help attendees get the best out of LinkedIn for business promotion and growth and the Basics of Starting a Business is an online session offering clear guidance for those considering their first steps into entrepreneurship
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community said: “Gwynedd Business Week is an important date in the calendar, giving businesses of all sizes the chance to share ideas, build connections and learn from one another. This year’s programme offers expert insights, practical advice and networking opportunities designed to support and inspire, and I’m proud that here in Gwynedd we have such a strong and supportive business community.”
Full details and registration for all events are available at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/BusinessEvents.
For the latest updates and event highlights, follow busnes@Gwynedd on Facebook.
