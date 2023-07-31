POLITICIANS across Gwynedd are urging people to have their say on the future of fire cover in the county, amid fears that five stations could close.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service says it wants to speed up response times, and improve emergency cover in Dolgellau and Porthmadog, but funding these could lead to some firefighters losing their jobs.
The shift could also see the closure of five fire stations across north Wales, including Llanberis and Abersoch.
Plaid Cymru MPs and Members of the Senedd representing Gwynedd are urging North Wales Fire Authority to extend a public consultation to allow local people sufficient time to have their say on plans to reform the North Wales Fire & Rescue Service.
Arfon MP Hywel Williams, MS Siân Gwenllian and Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts recently met with firefighters in Llanberis to discuss the potential impact of each option on the service’s ability to respond to emergency calls across Gwynedd.
The Plaid Cymru representatives have called for the safeguarding of both stations and have urged the North Wales Fire Authority to extend the public consultation beyond the initial two-month period to allow sufficient time for proper scrutiny.
In addition to the loss of 74 firefighting positions, the worst of three options on offer would also result in 2,087 fewer households receiving a response within twenty minutes. Both of the other options would increase that number.
The public consultation is open until 22nd September.
Liz Saville Roberts, MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, said: “I, like many others will be concerned to hear of proposals to shake up the fire service in north Wales which could lead to the closure of both Abersoch and Llanberis fire stations, and the loss of frontline staff.
“There is already collective opposition from within local communities to closing the stations, which operate in a challenging area where local knowledge and experience count.
“It should also be appreciated that most fire stations respond to calls which are outside their immediate locality and are often relied upon to serve as back-up when other, neighbouring stations are otherwise out on a call.
“If Abersoch and Llanberis stations are closed, then this not only removes a vital service from those communities, but it also means two less fire appliances available as back up should the need arise.’
“Rural areas are already suffering disproportionally when it comes to accessing services, with ambulance response times an ongoing concern in my constituency. Additional cutbacks to the fire service will only compound matters.’
“The rurality of Gwynedd and an increase in population during the summer months means additional pressure on our emergency services.
“Areas such as Pen Llŷn and Llanberis are tourist hotspots which means even more pressure on finite resources. Safeguarding the fire service’s presence in these communities is essential.
“I urge the public to have their say by taking part in the public consultation.
'We need to send a clear message to the Fire Authority that these stations must be safeguarded, not only in the interest of public safety, but also to maintain and strengthen years of experience amongst our local fire crews, something which cannot be easily replaced.’
Mabon ap Gwynfor, MS for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, added: “The fact that the fire service is having to find millions of pounds of savings is another clear example of how austerity 2.0 is hurting our communities and threatening the safety of people.'
“The Tories have completely mismanaged the State's finances, and sadly Labour are not offering any better alternatives.'
“The Fire Service should be funded to maintain a level of cover that gives us confidence and should not have to be in this position.
“I urge both governments to put aside their fiscally conservative ideologies and fund the fire service properly.”
Chief fire officer Dawn Docx said the "impetus to improve our emergency response times in rural areas" was "the driving factor behind" the proposals.
The plans will go out for consultation at the end of the week and a decision will be made in October.