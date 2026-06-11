Pwllheli RNLI’s new volunteer coxswain has led his first call-out in the role.
Anton Hook led his first service launch as coxswain in the early hours of Tuesday, 9 June, when he the Coastguard requested assistance for a yacht experiencing engine failure off Gimblet Rock.
Pwllheli lifeboat launched to rescue three people on board the 10-metre vessel, which had been sailing from Ireland. All were wearing life jackets, but becoming increasingly fatigued and unable to resolve the situation themselves.
The crew was paged at 5.32am.
On arrival, they assessed the situation and determined that the safest course of action was to tow the yacht and its three crew to Pwllheli Marina.
Anton said: “It was a privilege to take command of the all-weather lifeboat for my first service as Coxswain and I'm incredibly proud of how our volunteer crew responded.
“The yacht's crew did exactly the right thing by wearing life jackets and seeking assistance when they realised that they could no longer resolve the situation themselves.
“Thanks to the teamwork and professionalism of everyone involved, we were able to bring all three sailors safely into Pwllheli Marina.”
He added: “Training for the Coxswain role takes a great deal of commitment and support from fellow crew members, so it was a proud moment to complete my first call-out in command.
“I'd like to thank the crew, shore crew and HM Coastguard for their support throughout the service.”
The incident highlights how even well-prepared, experienced sailors can find themselves requiring assistance at sea.
In this case, the crew had the appropriate safety equipment, were wearing life jackets and contacted the Coastguard when they recognised that they were unable to safely resolve the situation themselves.
Following the successful tow to Pwllheli Marina, the lifeboat was made ready for service again by 7.25am.
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