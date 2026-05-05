A man has died following a quad bike crash near Bala.
Police received a report at 7.01pm on Sunday, 3 May about the single vehicle collision on the B4401 between Llandderfel and Llandrillo, involving a Honda Quad bike.
Emergency services attended but the quad bike rider died at the scene.
Offering his condolences to the man’s family, Sergeant Duncan Logan said: “This incident is now sadly being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision.
“We are requesting for witnesses, CCTV, DASHCAM or mobile footage, from those travelling or walking in the vicinity to contact us. Anybody with information is urged to contact officers at the Roads Crime Unit via the live webchat on the website, or by calling 101, quoting reference number 26000350452."
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