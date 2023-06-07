EMERGENCY services rushed to the railway line near a popular holiday park this afternoon after a person was hit by a train.
Rail services were disrupted for several hours following the incident, with police and ambulance crews on the scene near Cambrian Coast holiday park, which sits between Borth and Ynyslas and has a level crossing running through it.
The alarm was raised at around 3pm today.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 3pm this afternoon, Wednesday 07 June, to an incident in the Ynyslas Borth area of Ceredigion.
“We sent an emergency ambulance to the scene, where the crew were also supported by two high acuity response unit paramedics and an operations manager.”
No update has been given however on the person's condition.
British Transport Police have been approached for comment.
National Rail warned of delays between Birmingham and Aberystwyth until 5.30pm, with Transport for Wales expecting services to resume as normal from 6.30pm today.