The focus of the charity’s latest recruitment drive is Criccieth, where an appeal has been launched to find a new lifeboat operations manager, a deputy launch authority, inshore lifeboat crew, tractor driver and fundraising volunteers.
At Criccieth, the number of operational volunteers, especially those able to provide daytime cover, has gradually reduced in recent months. The station is opening its doors to anyone keen to learn new skills and play their part in saving lives at sea. Banners are being erected in the community and any interested in joining is inviting to visit RNLI.org/volroles and see the various roles on offer.
Ifer Gwyn has been a crew member at Criccieth for over 10 years. Following in his footsteps is 17-year-old son Iago Gwyn, who joined the crew as a trainee last year.
Ifer said: “Volunteering with the RNLI is one of the most rewarding things I’ve done.
“I’ve been provided with world-class training that’s helped save lives and serve with fantastic colleagues, whilst giving something back to the local community.
“Being able to share that with Iago is amazing. It’s also great seeing him develop into his own person through the experiences and opportunities that he’s getting as an RNLI volunteer.”
Iago is currently working through his shore crew training units and his commitment is ready filling his dad with a huge sense of pride. RNLI volunteering also runs in the blood of the team at Aberdyfi RNLI who are also recruiting.
Volunteering is a real family affair for Bethan Edwards, who followed in the footsteps of her brother and husband to join the RNLI team at Aberdyfi.
Her husband Paul and brother Dave were both volunteer crew members and are still active members of the station team. Her two sons Gareth and Alun and daughter Ceris are also involved.
Bethan has been a volunteer at Aberdovey since 1988 and has held the roles of fundraiser, treasurer, shop volunteer and fundraising co-ordinator.
She said: “With my family already involved, I thought I’d join the RNLI family. My three children spent every summer in and around the lifeboat station when they were growing up. Both sons joined the crew at the age of 17, and my daughter is an active fundraiser.
“It’s a very fulfilling thing to do, a good way to meet lots of new friends from different walks of life, whilst supporting the work of our lifesavers.’
Alison Hayes joined the Pwllheli fundraisers in 2015 when she retired, taking up the role of secretary before becoming chair.
She said: “I love both the planning and execution of big events as well as watching the joy on the faces of visitors, young and old, as they see our beautiful new Shannon class lifeboat and boathouse.
“I love being part of such a professional, friendly and welcoming group of men and women and learning and appreciating their roles.
“I’d say to anyone thinking of becoming a volunteer to just do it.’
Nick Evans RNLI fundraising partnership lead said: “Without our volunteers, the RNLI simply would not be able to operate the way it does today.
“We now really need to bolster that support and grow our volunteer fundraising crew. If you like to have fun, enjoy meeting new people and want to join a motivated and enthusiastic team, we encourage you to find out more and apply.”
For more information, visit the RNLI website at rnli.org/OneCrewVolunteers