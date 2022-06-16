Road closed after concerned reports of person on roof

Northgate Street was closed this morning, after police received concerned reports about the safety of an individual on a roof ( Doug Evans )

A road was closed in Aberystwyth this morning, after police received concerned reports of a person on a roof.

Early this morning (16 June), police closed Northgate Street, in Aberystwyth, after receiving reports for “the safety and welfare of an individual who was on the roof of a property”.

One witness, Doug Evans, said the individual was on the roof when he arrived at work at around 5am.

The road was reopened at 8.15am.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said: “Concern was raised this morning for the safety and welfare of an individual who was on the roof of a property in Northgate Street, Aberystwyth.

“The individual is now safe and receiving the appropriate assistance.”