Road closed after concerned reports of person on roof
By Alexandra Bánfi | Reporter |
@AlexandraBanfi[email protected]
Thursday 16th June 2022 12:46 pm
Northgate Street was closed this morning, after police received concerned reports about the safety of an individual on a roof (Doug Evans )
A road was closed in Aberystwyth this morning, after police received concerned reports of a person on a roof.
Early this morning (16 June), police closed Northgate Street, in Aberystwyth, after receiving reports for “the safety and welfare of an individual who was on the roof of a property”.
One witness, Doug Evans, said the individual was on the roof when he arrived at work at around 5am.
The road was reopened at 8.15am.
A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said: “Concern was raised this morning for the safety and welfare of an individual who was on the roof of a property in Northgate Street, Aberystwyth.
“The individual is now safe and receiving the appropriate assistance.”
- If you have been distressed or disturbed by this report, you can ring the Samaritans for free on 116 123.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you'd like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
