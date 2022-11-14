Road closed outside Aberystwyth secondary school
Monday 14th November 2022 4:45 pm
The road along Waunfawr is closed from Tafarn y Tatws to Hafan y Waun (Cambrian News )
A ROAD outside Penglais school has been closed following a collision.
Dyfed-Powys Police have urged drivers to avoid the area following a collision this afternoon.
Tweeting at 3.51pm on Monday, the police said: “The road outside Penglais Comprehensive school is currently closed due to a collision. Please avoid the area for the time being. Thank you.”
More as we get it.
