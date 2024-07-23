SHOW goers are being warned to take care near water following a river rescue on Sunday evening.
The Royal Welsh Show is in full swing in Llanelwedd and police officers are urging people to be careful following an incident around the river on Sunday, 21 July.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Police officers became aware that a man had fallen into the river when they were alerted by a street pastor, with teams immediately dispatched to rescue him and others who had tried to help.
"The man was found in a deep stretch of fast-flowing water, in danger of being swept away.
"Six officers, using rope from a nearby safety device, were able to pull him from the water, while also providing assistance and reassurance to others."
Chief Inspector Gareth Grant said: “It was undoubtedly thanks to the street pastors who alerted us to the incident, and the swift response of our officers that prevented this man from coming to harm.
“Following this incident, we are taking this opportunity to remind people in the area for the Royal Welsh Show to please take care when walking to and from the showground.
“Visitors to the area might not be aware of the dangers of this stretch of the River Wye, where there are deep sections and strong currents, which make it extremely difficult to get out of.
“There is a green route marked out between the show, the young people’s village, Penmaenau Farm and Builth Wells town. Please use this, rather than any other route between these locations for your own safety.”