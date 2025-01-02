Aberystwyth fire crew was called to a chimney fire on Clarach Road over the weekend.
At 9.36am on Saturday, 28 December, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crew from Aberystwyth Fire Station responded to an incident on Clarach Road, between Borth and Llangorwen.
The crew responded to a chimney fire at a three-storey domestic property measuring approximately 25 metres by 15 metres.
The fire was contained to the property’s chimney breast and crew members utilised one hose reel jet, two thermal imaging cameras, chimney gear, small gear and a turntable ladder appliance to extinguish the fire. After the fire was extinguished, the crew naturally ventilated the property and gave advice to the property’s occupier.
The crew left the scene at 1.40pm.
Following the incident, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Most chimney fires are preventable. Regular inspection and cleaning of chimney flues will help prevent fires within chimneys.
"Not only does regular sweeping and maintenance decrease the likelihood of a chimney fire, but it can also avoid a dangerous accumulation of carbon monoxide gas.
"Carbon Monoxide is a highly poisonous gas that has no colour, taste or smell.
"Fuel burning appliances such as stoves, fires, boilers and water heaters can produce carbon monoxide if they are incorrectly fitted, badly repaired or poorly maintained or if flues, chimneys or vents are blocked.
"Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that are maintained and working properly will save lives.
"Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service offers a FREE Safe and Well Visit Service. As well as fitting new and testing existing alarms, these visits provide invaluable safety advice on topics which include home security, falls prevention and scamming awareness.