The search continues for a man who went missing off the coast of Gwynedd last week.
Simon Wilson and Connor Parfitt were last seen one week ago, on Tuesday, 21 July, near a beach in Pwllheli.
Sadly, Connor’s body was found on a beach in Aberystwyth on Sunday. The search for Simon continues.
Police said last week that concerns were raised for the whereabouts of Simon and Connor, who were last seen in the vicinity of the beach off Hafan Y Mor, Pwllheli at approximately 6.30pm on Tuesday, 21 July.
“They were believed to be heading to the beach with inflatable kayaks,” a police spokesperson said then.
The search for Connor concluded at around 12.30pm on Sunday, 26 July, when his body was found on a beach in Aberystwyth.
Connor’s family and the coroner have been informed.
Simon’s family are being supported by police as the search to find him continues.
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