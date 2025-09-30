Extensive searches are ongoing in Gwynedd, for a man missining in the Yr Wyddfa area.
Kieran was last seen shortly before 12pm yesterday, Monday, 29 September, on Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) in the Bwlch Glas area near the Pyg Track.
He is described as wearing a camouflage coat and has a dark beard.
Chief Inspector Caroline Mullen-Hurst said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Kieran who we know walked to the top of Yr Wyddfa at around 7am this morning.
“Multi-agency searches are ongoing in the area to find him, and I would urge anyone who has seen him from 7am onwards to contact us.
“I am particularly keen to speak to a group of walkers who spoke to Kieran just before midday. If you were part of that group please contact us.
“I would also ask anyone who was walking at the location today and took photos to check if Kieran might be in the background of any of them.”
Anyone who sees Kieran is asked to call 999 immediately, or anyone with information from earlier today that could help our searches should contact police via our website or 101, quoting reference C151686.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.