Open events will be held in Gwynedd for people to find out more about a conservation project in the Glaslyn Valley.
Views sought on new wildlife conservation project from Bywyd Gwyllt Glaslyn, Porthmadog.
Building on the success of protecting ospreys over two decades Bywyd Gwyllt Glaslyn Wildlife is now planning to purchase 16 acres of floodplain pasture along the Afon Glaslyn, including the present Glaslyn Ospreys visitor site.
The charity aims to restore the land, known as Traeth Bach and currently under agricultural management, to a thriving haven for wildlife and a peaceful place for the community to enjoy.
Tree planting, the creation of wetland scrapes and managed grazing in collaboration with local farmers will help to restore the pastureland to a vibrant riverside meadow, reviving habitats where native plants and wildlife, such as water vole, otter, snipe, lapwing and curlew can prosper.
Two community open days are planned at Canolfan Prenteg near Porthmadog between 2 and 7pm on October 7 and 9 when people can call in to ask questions and share their views on the proposals. Local community and county councillors as well as staff and governors from local schools have also been invited.
For more information go to www.glasynwildlife.co.uk/traethbach-appeal.
Comments
