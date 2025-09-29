Police in Gwynedd have released the photographs of three people they want to trace following an ‘incident’ in Barmouth.
North Wales Police (NWP) Gwynedd South released the images on social media saying: “We are seeking the identity of the three individuals in the images below.
“We need to speak with them in connection to an incident that occurred in Barmouth.
“If you know who these individuals are or have any information that may assist us, please contact us on our website or by calling 101 quoting reference 25000569334.”
The post adds: “We understand the low quality of the footage makes it difficult to identify the individual[s]. However, if you recognise the person[s], or suspect it might be you, please get in touch.”
