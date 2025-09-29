North Wales Police (NWP) are appealing for information to find a woman reported missing from the Fairbourne area.
NWP Gwynedd South have released the appeal, along with a picture of the woman, called Sarah on their social media sites.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said the division’s Facebook page: “We have growing concerns for 39-year-old Sarah, who has been missing from the Fairbourne area of Gwynedd since area since around 3pm on Sunday 21 September.
“She was last seen wearing a green cardigan with black leggings and also had a cream handbag.
“If you have seen Sarah, or know where she might be, contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 52778.”
