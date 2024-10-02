POLICE are appealing for information on a missing Brecon man who has not been seen since Monday and has ties to west Wales.
56-year-old Geraint was reported missing from his home in the Cradoc Road area of Brecon and Dyfed-Powys Police say he has links with Tregaron, Llanbrynmair and Machynlleth.
Geraint is described as 6ft tall, of medium build with short grey hair and blue eyes. He has a blue tattoo on his hand and speaks with a Welsh accent.
The last confirmed sighting of Geraint was at 9:15am, Monday, 30 September, walking towards Brecon town.
At the time he was wearing a red rugby top, blue jeans, red cap, black jacket and had white shoes with red on them.
A multi-agency search has been taking place in Brecon and the surrounding area, involving the Police Search Team, Brecon Mountain Rescue and National Police Air Service.
The police are asking local residents to check their outbuildings, such as garages and sheds, in case Geraint has sought shelter.
They are also asking the public to check and review their private CCTV cameras, video doorbells, GoPros, dash cam footage or any other source of video imagery that may capture Geraint in the area since Monday.
If you have any information that might help find Geraint, please let the police know via:
• direct message on social media
• call 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: 223 of the 30th