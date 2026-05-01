Four paddleboarders have been rescued by Criccieth RNLI after being blown out to sea by strong offshore winds.
At 4.20pm on 30 April, volunteer Crew-members from Criccieth’s RNLI Lifeboat Station launched their Atlantic Lifeboat 85, Frank Townley, following a request from HM Coastguard to assist four people in difficulty off Llandanwg Beach.
Two teenagers, one adult and a younger child had been using two paddleboards when they were blown out to sea by strong offshore winds. As the situation developed, a member of the public also entered the water in an attempt to help.
On arrival, one of the paddleboarders was in the water and suffering from the effects of the cold whilst the others were holding onto one of the paddleboards-all someway offshore.
The crew recovered all four casualties from the paddleboard, along with the individual who had entered the water to assist – five people in total.
One casualty, a young male, was suspected to be suffering severely from the effects of the cold, and medical assistance was requested.
Due to the state of the tide, the crew brought the Lifeboat onto a nearby sandbank and were able to walk four of the casualties ashore, whilst the fifth was carried on the paddleboard owing to their weakened condition, where they were met by HM Coastguard Rescue Teams and a Coastguard helicopter.
All casualties were transferred into the care of partner emergency services.
Criccieth RNLI says this incident highlights how quickly conditions can change at sea, particularly with offshore winds.
The crew says people should avoid using paddleboards on the sea in offshore winds and advises always checking weather and sea conditions before heading out
The RNLI also advises wearing appropriate safety equipment, including a buoyancy aid and a means of communication and in case of emergency, dial 999 and ask for HM Coastguard.
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