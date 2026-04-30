Over £63,000 has been raised at the London Marathon for children’s hospice charity, Hope House.
Twenty runners registered with the North Wales charity headed to London, completing the marathon in glorious sunshine.
Three runners competed virtually at home, in sync with the main event.
Among those taking part were families who access the service and staff.
Sean McCarthy’s son, Theo, attends Hope House for care and respite stays.
He was met at the finish by Theo and other family members.
Sean said: “It was the hardest but most rewarding thing I’ve ever done.
“People were so friendly shouting words of encouragement all the way round.
“Thank you to everyone who donated, the money raised will make a big difference.
“My time may not have been the quickest, but I got to the finish line and for that I'm very proud of myself.”
Manon John, an activities support worker at the hospice who completed the course in 4 hours 34 minutes said: “It was amazing, a bit painful for the last four miles, but the atmosphere and people were unbelievable.
“It was an experience I’ll never forget! Thank you Hope House Tŷ Gobaith for the opportunity.”
Helen Morgan MP, who made it round in 4 hours 20 minutes, said: “Running the marathon was overwhelming. I’m so proud to have raised much needed funds.”
Bekki Fardoe, lead fundraiser for the marathon team, said: “We are overwhelmed with the total raised from by runners!
“They have done so well with their fundraising and the gruelling training.
“We can’t thank them enough for supporting our hospices and helping ensure we can continue to be here for local children and families
“Our applications are now open for 2027, and we are looking forward to supporting the next cohort of runners.”
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