Spate of ‘reprehensible’ vandalism sweeps Borth
A SPATE of vandalism has swept Borth with thousands of pounds worth of damage being done to property in the village.
The community centre, the football club, the public toilets by the lifeboat station and the community gardens have all been affected.
Police are investigating and the village’s county councillor Hugh Hughes has urged residents to report any criminal activity they’re aware of.
Borth United Football Club chairman Mike Willcox said he has had to spend hundreds of pounds cleaning up vandalism during his 10-year tenure.
He told The Cambrian News about fires being started, damage to roofing in the stands and dugouts, and doors being broken over the last few years.
But last week a large window was smashed at the club’s matchday tea bar which he said will set it back ‘hundreds of pounds.’
“It’s all very depressing as it’s been going on for generation after generation ever since I took over the club,” he said.
“Young people go through this transitional stage and seems to grow out of it after a while.
“It’s annoying having to clear up after them including rubbish, broken glass on the football pitch, graffiti sprayed – just a general mess.
“It’s spoiling it for the people who love and enjoy the football club – it makes them sad.”
He says he is soon putting CCTV up which he hopes will act as a deterrent.
Borth Community Hub – or Family Centre – saw a window damaged by what appears to be an air rifle shot.
Manager Helen Williams said she was angry and ‘shocked’ after discovering the window on Tuesday morning (15 November). She told us it was the first time the hub had ever been victim to vandalism.
“The hub is very disappointed to have our building subject to criminal damage of this kind,” she said.
“It’s really reprehensible that damage of this kind is done to a community hub that supports so many in our village – people of all ages from tiny babies to people in their 90s.
“We hope that those responsible for this criminal damage will be identified and dealt with appropriately.”
Ceredigion County Council has had to close the public toilets by the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) station just off the high street.
Several windows have been smashed and a door handle has been ripped off on the inside.
Some of the sheds and other property in the allotments by St Matthew’s Church has also been vandalised.
Ceredigion county councillor Hugh Hughes said: “I’m told names have been given to the police and people have been spoken to in relation the offences.
“Any instances of criminal damage are worrying to a community.
“And I would actively encourage any resident to engage with the police and support the police to stop this.
“The community has got to work together to try and resolve the issue.
“It concerns and upsets people after so much hard work is put into our community, including the hub and the gardens, and a few spoils them for the many.”
