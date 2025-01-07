A driver pulled over due to speeding and licence plate offences near Llanbedr was arrested after officers spotted an axe in the car.
Officers from Dolgellau stopped the vehicle while out on patrol on Saturday, 28 December in the Llanbedr area of Meirionnydd.
North Wales Police's Gwynedd South team said on social media: "Officers stopped a vehicle for driving in excess speed and displaying illegal number plates.
"Clearly visible between the driver’s door and seat was an Axe therefore the driver was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and conveyed to Caernarfon Custody, where he had a caution for the offence.
"North Wales Police take a zero tolerance approach to individuals found in possession of weapons!"