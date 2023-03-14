A STRANDED dog has been reunited with its owner after falling from a cliff in New Quay.
The local lifeboat crew were called to the rescue on Monday afternoon to assist the New Quay coastguard team in rescuing a dog that had fallen off the cliffs.
At 1.50pm, in a strong south westerly wind, the inshore lifeboat launched with four volunteer crew members on board and was tasked to carry out a shoreline search for a dog near the fish factory in New Quay.
Shortly afterwards the all-weather lifeboat was also launched to support the inshore lifeboat in the challenging conditions.
Simon Rigby, New Quay RNLI’s helm said: “New Quay Coastguard team had been tasked by Milford Haven Coastguard first and were already on scene. They had located the owner and they could hear the dog but not see it from where they were standing.
“Arriving on scene we could see the dog immediately from the water but then we had to work out how to get to the dog as the swell coming into the cliffs was quite big.
“We dropped two crew members ashore and they were able to walk across the rocks to the dog. Due to the falling tide, they were then able to walk the dog back to Dolau beach.
“The dog was then reunited with its owner and we were all stood down and returned to station. A great outcome.”