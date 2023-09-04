STUNNING drone footage, captured by Scott Waby, shows Aberystwyth RNLI coming to the rescue of two paddleboarders on Sunday evening, who were helped by the crew of the Pelican of London tall ship, which was moored in the bay over the weekend.
At 7.20pm on Sunday evening, Aberystwyth's lifeboat was launched to assist two paddle boarders reported in difficulty off North Beach, Aberystwyth.
Quickly on scene the RNLI crew established the paddle boarders had been assisted by the crew of the tall ship London Pelican moored off North Beach.