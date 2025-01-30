A TEENAGER has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a series of cars were vandalised over the weekend in Llandysul.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers are appealing for information after five cars were damaged in Llandysul at approximately 12.20am on Saturday, January 25, 2025.
A spokesperson for the police said: “The crimes took place in Clifton Terrace, Lincoln Street and New Road.
“One man, aged 19, has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has been bailed pending further investigations.”
Anyone with information that could help officers with their enquiries is asked to email [email protected] or phone 101, quoting reference 25*66725.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.