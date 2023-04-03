A TEENAGER has been arrested following reports of anti-social driving at a Gwynedd beauty spot over the weekend.
North Wales Police say a 19-year-old man has been arrested following reports of anti-social driving on Black Rock Sands near Porthmadog over the weekend.
A police spokesperson said: “On Sunday, 2 April, we received reports of several vehicles gathered on Black Rock Sands beach, who were driving in an anti-social manner.
“A dispersal order was issued, and officers attended to advise the drivers of the terms and consequences of not complying.
“The majority of those involved left the beach.
“One person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession with intent to supply offences.
“Two Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) were issued to drivers.”
Sergeant Elin Sion added: “We will not tolerate anti-social driving on our beaches. Officers will continue to patrol the area during the Easter break and action will be taken against anyone who is found to be causing issues.”
If you have concerns about anti-social behaviour in your area, report it to us via our website or by calling 101.