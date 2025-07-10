A 16-year-old has been remanded to appear before Magistrates Court today following an incident in Bangor on Tuesday evening.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with wounding with intent and possessing a bladed article in a public place.
He will appear before Llandudno Magistrates Court.
The charge follows a serious assault on Llandegai Road shortly before 8.30pm on Tuesday, which resulted in another teenager being taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The teenager has since been transferred to hospital in Stoke where he remains in a serious condition.
Gwynedd North District Inspector, Jamie Owens said: “We appreciate this incident has caused concern within the community and I would like to reassure residents that increased patrols will continue in the area.
“We are incredibly grateful to all those who have contacted us over the last 36 hours. We are aware of video footage of this incident circulating on social media, and I am urging the public to avoid sharing this footage online as legal proceedings are now active.
“I would like pass on my thanks to all attending officers, emergency service colleagues, and members of the public for their assistance at the scene, and to the investigation team at Western CID for securing these charges.”
Anybody who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist police enquiries should contact police quoting reference 25000562293.
Visit https://orlo.uk/OlrV1, https://orlo.uk/xFSA0, call 101 or 0800 555 111 (Crimestoppers anonymously).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.