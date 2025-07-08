North Wales Police are asking residents in Nefyn to be vigilant following separate reports of damage to vehicles in the Stryd y Plas area and the car park near the chapel.
The first incident was reported on Wednesday, 2 July. The damage, which has not been specified, could have occurred anytime from 1 July.
The second incident was reported on 3 July. A vehicle had been scratched on the bodywork and the windows damaged overnight. Officers are undertaking CCTV enquiries.
A police spokesperson said: “This is a reminder to residents to check if they have CCTV systems, that they are working and recording and should you have any information pertaining to the above please make contact quoting reference 25000544659.”
