A mid Wales fire crew was called to the rescue of a Collie named Lizzie in Caersws on Tuesday after a riverbank gave way.
At 10.25am, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crew from Welshpool Fire Station, was called to an incident at Caersws.
The crew, travelling in two fire engines, including a specialist water team were involved in the rescue of a collie named Lizzie.
Lizzie had been out walking with her owner near a small river when the bank gave way and she fell, becoming stuck in soft mud at the edge of the water.
The crew utilised water safety equipment, strops and a ladder to get Lizzie back to dry and stable ground, and to reunite her with her owner.
Pictured are some of the Welshpool crew members with Lizzie and her owner.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue are urging people to stay well back from the edge of high riverbanks and take extra care when walking near them.
Although riverbanks may look solid, they are often undermined by erosion when water levels have been higher and the current stronger. This can make the ground unstable and prone to collapse.
