News that the Wales Air Ambulance Service will continue to operate out of its Caernarfon and Welshpool bases until at least 2026 has been welcomed, but there are fears for their future beyond then.
The Wales Air Ambulance has announced Gama Aviation as its new aviation partner, securing a seven-year contract to provide aviation services to the air ambulance in Wales, starting on 1 January 2024.
The announcement follows months of uncertainty as the Air Ambulance considered plans to centralise operations at one site in north east Wales in the face of fierce opposition from rural communities in Gwynedd and mid Wales.
Several public meetings were organised, debates were held in the Senedd, and thousands of signatures were collected on petitions calling for the service to be safeguarded in Caernarfon and Welshpool.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd politicians Liz Saville Roberts MP and Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, and Arfon politicians Hywel Williams MP and Sian Gwenllian MS released a joint statement, saying: “This is great news. Huge congratulations to everyone across north west and mid Wales involved in the campaign, who worked so hard to persuade the air ambulance charity to maintain operations at Caernarfon and Welshpool.
“The Wales Air Ambulance is dear to us all, and that is why we approached this situation as critical friends, whilst ensuring that the specific concerns of far-to-reach communities such as Pen Llŷn and south Meirionnydd were heard.
“The Wales Air Ambulance service has proven itself to be crucial to communities in north west and mid Wales and the level of public engagement as concerns surfaced about its future, reflected how valued this service really is.
“The air ambulance pushes the boundaries in medicine to save the lives of critically injured and seriously ill people across Wales every day.
“We would like to thank all those who have contributed to this campaign, particularly those who have directly benefited from the lifesaving work of the air ambulance and chose to share their experiences with us.
“Over the years, people have raised thousands of pounds to help keep this vital service flying and we would encourage everyone if they can, to get involved with the air ambulance and continue to support this vital service.”
Montgomeryshire politicians Russell George MS and Craig Williams MP also welcomed the stay of execution for Welshpool’s air ambulance base, but they are concerned that its permanent fate remains up in the air and are urging residents to engage in the consultation process to ensure its fate beyond 2026.
The engagement process where residents will formally be asked for their views is due to commence soon.
Mr George said: “I am delighted with the news that the air ambulance base in Welshpool will stay in place for the next three years.
“This would not have been possible without the dedicated commitment of the local campaigning by so many people.
“I am incredibly proud of our area’s response to support this vital provision and am grateful to councillors, groups, and individuals for all the effort they put in.
“I am proud to have led a debate in the Senedd in January calling on the Welsh Government to keep open the air ambulance bases in Welshpool and Caernarfon, raising issues like the distance from major hospitals.
“But this is merely a battle won – the fight goes on to secure a base that remains in mid Wales for decades to come and I urge everyone who wants to see it retained to engage in the consultation process as soon as it starts.
Mr Williams added: “I’m pleased the air ambulance base will remain in Montgomeryshire for now, but I am concerned that we have only pushed back the decision on its fate
“It is now essential we all work together to present our valid concerns.
“There has been a fantastic effort locally to campaign for the retention on the base in Welshpool. I’d like to thank the many people who paid for and displayed signs.
“With the Welsh Government’s aversion to new road building and poor funding of local government, we know just how essential access to air ambulances are in our rural community as part of delivering healthcare in our part of the country.”
Welsh Liberal Democrat leader and Mid & West Wales MS Jane Dodds has also welcomed the news.
She said: “I am delighted to hear that the Welsh Air Ambulance contract for Welshpool and Caernarfon airports has been extended to 2026, offering at least temporary respite from potential closure.
“As so many have already said the campaign is not over and at this point, I would like to pay tribute to all of those who have campaigned to protect this vital service so far.
“A particular thanks go to Dai Williams who has played a key role in the campaign and who I understand has made the decision to take a step back.
“I like many will now be awaiting the details of the long-promised community engagement process which is due to start next month.”
Cian Wyn Williams had a boating accident in 2012 when he was in his early teens.
The boat overturned when he was swimming, and his leg got stuck in the propeller.
He was pulled out of the water at Borth y Gest and a boat took him back to the harbour in Porthmadog, where the air ambulance was called.
It arrived from Dinas Dinlle about five to 10 minutes after the accident.
Cian had lost a lot of blood so was taken by helicopter to Ysbyty Gwynedd, a journey which took seven minutes.
It took Cian a while to recover, and around three to four years to be able to walk properly, but his situation could have been worse without the swift arrival of the air ambulance.
Responding to the news about the air ambulance bases, Cian said: “I am so relieved to hear the news that the air ambulance will be safeguarded in Caernarfon and Welshpool until at least 2026.
“Speaking from personal experience, the Wales Air Ambulance plays a vital role in saving people’s lives.
“People here in north west Wales were understandably worried when plans surfaced to centralise the service in the north east.
“There were real concerns that rural communities such as areas in Pen Llŷn would lose out as a result of centralising the service.
“We must now redouble our efforts to ensure the air ambulance’s long-term future is safeguarded in north west and mid Wales, post 2026.”