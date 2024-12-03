There are delays to traffic to and from Aberystwyth as police deal with a crash on the A4159.
Police have warned drivers to avoid the A4159 Bow Street to Lovesgrove road following the crash, which took place this afternoon.
An eyewitness told the ‘Cambrian News’ that it appears to be a two-vehicle crash.
“The police cars, air ambulance, fire brigade, and paramedics attended the scene,” they added.
A Dyfed-Powys police Facebook post says: “The road is currently closed due to a collision.
“The junction off the A487 to Penrhyncoch crossroads are also closed.
“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.”