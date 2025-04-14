A twenty-five-year-old woman has died following an incident at a horse riding centre in Carmarthenshire over the weekend, police have confirmed.

Police were called to an incident at Little Mill Equestrian Centre on Saturday, April 12, at around 10.20 am

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police stated: “Sadly, a 25-year-old woman died at the scene. Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for H.M Coroner.

“A referral has been made to the local authority Health & Safety department.”

A post on the Centre’s Facebook page, which is based in Felinfach, near Carmarthen stated: “We are all heartbroken and in shock as to what happened yesterday.

“I am reminded that even on a quiet day doing the sport you all love there is risk involved and we do everything we can to ensure people’s safety.

“We would like to extend our thanks to our first aiders who worked tirelessly until the paramedics and the Welsh air ambulance service arrived.”