A twenty-five-year-old woman has died following an incident at a horse riding centre in Carmarthenshire over the weekend, police have confirmed.
Police were called to an incident at Little Mill Equestrian Centre on Saturday, April 12, at around 10.20 am
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police stated: “Sadly, a 25-year-old woman died at the scene. Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for H.M Coroner.
“A referral has been made to the local authority Health & Safety department.”
A post on the Centre’s Facebook page, which is based in Felinfach, near Carmarthen stated: “We are all heartbroken and in shock as to what happened yesterday.
“I am reminded that even on a quiet day doing the sport you all love there is risk involved and we do everything we can to ensure people’s safety.