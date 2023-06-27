A TUMBLE drier fire in the centre of Cardigan led to the High Street being closed and the rescue of a cat on Tuesday lunch time.
Cardigan High Street was closed from around 12.30pm on Tuesday, following a fire on Pendre road.
In a statement on social media, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Cardigan High Street is currently closed due to a fire. If possible, please avoid the area and take an alternative route."
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 12.21pm on Tuesday, 27 June, the Cardigan, Crymych, Newcastle Emlyn and Fishguard crews were called to an incident on the Pendre road in Cardigan.
"On arrival, one tumble dryer was well alight within a first-floor apartment above a commercial premises.
"Crews utilised four breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets, thermal imaging camera and rapid deployment to extinguish the fire.
"The building’s occupants were evacuated due to smoke and possible fire spread and while searching the building’s other floors, crews safely rescued one cat.
"Crews proceeded to ventilate the property before leaving at 1.53pm."