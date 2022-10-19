Two new paw-fficers join the police force
Two new puppies have joined the Cheshire and North Wales Police Dog Alliance’s Puppy Programme as prospective detection dogs of the future.
Spaniel pups – brother and sister, Ted and Meg – have been generously donated to the police by Beverly Rogers of Coed y Celyn Cocker Spaniels in Mold, Flintshire. Once trained they’ll play a pivotal role in the efforts in safeguarding the most vulnerable in north Wales and Cheshire.
Sgt Colin Jones said: “Beverly, who breeds and works her own dogs, made contact with us back in March, asking if she could donate a puppy from a future litter to the police – however to be gifted two puppies is just fantastic.
“As both parents are working dogs, developing and adapting the dogs for police work will be a natural experience for them – at eight weeks old they are already displaying the desire to search and work.”
Insp Sam Lovatt said: “We are seeking to modernise our dog section by developing the skills and services we provide to our colleagues, to help them address the policing challenges we face today.
“Across the UK, police detection dogs are being deployed to search and detect a more diverse range of targets that pose the greatest risks to the vulnerable in our communities. Beverley’s valuable and incredulous donation of Ted and Meg will enable us to progress with our exciting plans, allowing us to play our part and ultimately, making North Wales and Cheshire a safer place to live.”
Follow the team’s progress over the next few months on social media via @ChNWPoliceDogs.
