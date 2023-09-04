TWO people have been airlifted to hospital following a collision on the A44 in Goginan over the weekend.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses following the collision on the A44 from Aberystwyth to Ponterwyd yesterday lunchtime (Sunday, 3 September), in Goginan.
Police say the incident took place around 12pm (noon) and involved a Black Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Grey Renault Captur and a Silver 1 series BMW.
The rider and pillion of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries, and both were airlifted to hospital by Air Ambulance.
The road was closed for several hours as a result of the collision
If anyone has any information on this collision, or was travelling through Goginan around this time, please contact police quoting reference DP-20230903-186.
You can either send a direct message to Dyfed-Powys Police on social media, contact officers online, email or phone 101.