UPDATE: New Quay restaurant owners thank community following blaze

The damage left behind by the blaze on Thursday ( Cambrian News )

THE owners of a New Quay restaurant have thanked the local community for their support following a fire on Thursday.

A fire broke out at the Copper Quay on Thursday morning, with crews from New Quay, Aberaeron, Lampeter and Cardigan to the centre of New Quay at 8.08am.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters extinguished the fire using four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one covering jet and a thermal imaging camera.

“Short extension ladders and ceiling hook were also used.

“The Fire Service left the incident at 2:50pm.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

Posting to social media, the Copper Quay said: “Unfortunately there has been a fire at Copper Quay this morning, we would like to confirm that nobody has been injured and everybody is safe.

“We have received so many messages and comments offering support and are very grateful.

“We would like to thank all local businesses and everyone in the community for the support and positive response.

“Also, a special thanks to the emergency service.

“We will keep everyone updated with the progress and our reopening.