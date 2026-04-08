A van driver has been arrested following a collision with a motorbike on Wednesday morning that has left the rider with serious injuries.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses following the serious road traffic collision on the B4333, Maudlands stretch of road, near Capel Iwan, Newcastle Emlyn on Wednesday morning (8 April.)
A police spokesperson said: "Just after 7am, officers were called to the scene of two-vehicle collision involving a white Mercedes Sprinter van towing a trailer, and a black Triumph motorbike.
"The rider of the motorbike was airlifted to hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.
"The Mercedes van driver – a 45-year-old man - has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and is currently in police custody.
"The road is currently closed while collision investigators carry out their enquiries."
The investigation team is appealing for anyone who may have seen these vehicles prior to the collision to get in touch.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
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